Loan watch: How is Barcelona’s Sergino Dest doing at PSV?

Sergino Dest has been enjoying life back in the Eredivisie this season with PSV after heading back to the Netherlands on loan from Barcelona.

PSV sit top of the table heading into the international break, seven points clear of nearest challengers and defending champions Feyenoord.

Dest’s side smashed PEC Zwolle 4-0 on their last outing, making history along the way by becoming the first Eredivise team to score more than three goals in 11 consecutive matches, with the Barca loanee putting in a man of the match showing.

The American pulled off a really lovely no-look assist for compatriot Malik Tillman and received plenty of praise from manager Peter Bosz after the game.

“He is a versatile player who can occupy both the right and the left back spot,” he told the club’s official website.

“We help him improve as a defender. He has extraordinary qualities when he has the ball. Just look at the no-look assist he had for our fourth goal, scored by Malik Tillman.”

It was certainly an impressive showing from Dest, although it’s worth noting it’s just his first assist of the season. Worth noting too that PSV’s title charge is being led by none other than Luuk de Jong who has 10 goals in 12 games.

Back with different goalscorers ✨#PSVPEC — PSV (@PSV) November 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Dest has started seven times in the league but has played all four of PSV’s Champions League standings. Bosz’s side can still make it through to the last 16 but have work to do. They sit joint second with Lens in Group B on five points, behind leaders Arsenal, but still have to go to Sevilla and host the Gunners.

Dest found it difficult going in particular against Arsenal last time out. The full-back could do little against an in-form Bukayo Saka who ran rings around the American as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win.

He acknowledged as much after the game with a post on Instagram. “A tough one! And not the result we came for in London. We’ll regroup and go again. Thanks to the travelling fans.”

Yet despite that Dest certainly seems to be taking positive steps this season after a fairly disastrous loan spell with Milan last time out that yielded just a handful of appearances. The Rossoneri did have an option to land Dest permanently but opted not to take it up.

It goes without saying that Barcelona will be keeping a close eye on his progress. Right-back remains an issue for the Catalans, with Joao Cancelo only on loan from Manchester City and potentially out of the club’s financial reach.

Xavi seems to have made it pretty clear that Dest is not a player he wants in his team, but a productive loan spell at PSV could see the club move him on permanently and try to recoup some of the €26 million they splashed out on him a little over three years ago.