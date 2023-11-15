Why Frenkie de Jong’s return could be bad news for Joao Felix at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong is set to return from injury after the international break, with Xavi saying the Dutchman is due to be fit and available for Barcelona’s clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona will be thrilled to have the Netherlands international back in action, but his return may not be good news for Joao Felix.

Diario AS reckon that De Jong’s return could see Xavi switch to using four midfielders again in a bid to make his team more robust and snap their poor run of form.

If Xavi does indeed choose to use four midfielders then it spells bad news for one of the forwards, most likely Felix as Robert Lewandowski is fairly untouchable.

A likely line-up would therefore see De Jong feature alongside Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri and Gavi, with Lewandowski ahead of the quartet.

Felix started his Barcelona career pretty brightly but has struggled for goals and assists in recent weeks.

The Portugal international has gone 10 games without a goal or an assist in all competitions for Barca, although he’s not the only player to have struggled recently.