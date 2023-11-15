Robert Lewandowski has a ‘spectacular’ relationship with Lamine Yamal - Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez has said Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have a “spectacular relationship” and insists there’s a great atmosphere in the Barcelona dressing room right now.

Footage emerged of Lewandowski getting frustrated with Yamal and refusing a handshake during the 2-1 win over Alaves. The Poland international has since played it down, while Martinez also says it’s not a big deal and simply part of football.

“Lewandowski and Lamine? Regarding those reprimands there are a thousand in each game, but the focus is on only one,” he told a press conference while on Spain duty. “Robert already spoke and gave the explanations. I didn’t see that moment. I repeat, the team is united, the relationship between the two is spectacular. We are all united and we stay away from those controversies.”

Inigo is currently with Yamal on Spain duty and preparing for a clash with Cyprus on Thursday before taking on Georgia on Sunday.