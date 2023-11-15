FC Barcelona News: 15 November 2023; Barca Femeni thrash Benfica, Raphinha price set

Barça 5-0 Benfica: Superb start | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni began the defence of their Champions League trophy with a 5-0 win over Benfica. Alexia and Aitana both scored twice, while Asisat Oshoala scored an overhead kick.

Grimaldo: “Real Madrid is a team that everyone wants to go to” | Diario Sport

Former Barcelona defender Alejandro Grimaldo has revealed he would be more than happy to play for Real Madrid if an offer came along.

The blaugranes show their ‘Best Women’s Team’ award to the fans | FC Barcelona

Barcelona women’s team showed off their ‘best team’ accolade from the Ballon d’Or awards to fans before the game against Benfica.

Could Alexia Putellas join the NWSL or will she sign a new deal at Barcelona? | AS

Alexia Putellas is yet to sign a new contract with Barcelona and has been linked with a move to the United States to play in the NWSL.

Dani Alves: Former Barcelona defender to stand trial for alleged sexual assault | BBC Sport

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves is set to stand trial in Spain for alleged sexual assault. A date has not yet been set for proceedings.

EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona set Raphinha asking price amid EPL interest | Football Transfers

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell Raphinha for €70m and would be happy to offload the Brazil international in the January transfer window.