Carles Puyol drops into visit Xavi at Barcelona training

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol dropped into the club on Wednesday to say hello to his old friend Xavi during the training session.

Puyol had a good, long chat with Xavi during the session as the Barcelona boss took charge of a session filled with youngsters due to the international break.

Xavi called up Arnau Pradas, Nil Caldero, Guillem Víctor, Albert Navarro and Cristo, as well as 15-year-old striker Óscar Gistau.

It’s fair to say that Gistau was the surprise name in the session. The teenager is a classic center-forward who is starting to attract a fair bit of attention already.

Gistau made his debut in the UEFA Youth League earlier this season against Shakhar and is certainly yet another La Masia youngster it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Here’s a little clip of him action:

️ - GOOOOAL! 15-year-old Oscar Gistau opens the score for Juvenil A (U19). Assist by Cristobal Munoz. 1-0pic.twitter.com/brzCkcyUrn — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) September 10, 2023

Most of Barca’s senior squad are away now but there are still some big names training this week. Pedri, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Inaki Pena and Oriol Romeu are just a few players from the senior side staying at Barcelona this week.