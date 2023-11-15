Barcelona rumor round-up: Luis Diaz, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix latest

Barcelona to swap De Jong for Luis Diaz

Our Barca rumor round-up is back with a bang today, starting off with a very spurious report that claims the Catalans want to swap Frenkie de Jong for Luis Diaz.

Christian Martin, an Argentine journalist based in Europe, has told DirecTV Sports that he knows Liverpool are “expecting, at some point, an offer from Barcelona for Luis Diaz.”

Obviously cash is a problem for Barca so they will pay for Diaz by sending Frenkie de Jong, the man who really doesn’t want to leave, to Merseyside instead.

Barca to snap up Velez Sarsfield teen

Barcelona may have a host of teenage talents in their midfield ranks already but are keen to bring in yet another one, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Velez Sarsfield teenager Álvaro Montoro is the one that Barcelona want, although Roma, Sevilla and Villarreal are also interested.

Montoro has already been likened to the legend that is Andres Iniesta and is thought to be keen on a move to Camp Nou.

Cancelo and Felix to cost €100m

Over at Marca, there is some bad news for Deco. The sporting director has said this week that he wants to keep hold of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix after their loan spells end.

The problem is that Marca have been crunching the numbers and reckon it’s going to cost at least €100 million euros to sign both permanently.

Manchester City are thought to want at least €30m for Cancelo, while Atletico Madrid will ask for €70m for Felix.

Barca to give up on Moscardo?

And finally we end with news that Barcelona are considering giving up their pursuit of young Brazilian Gabriel Moscardo.

Diario AS report that Barcelona like Moscardo a lot but really want a pivot with far more experience than the 18-year-old.

Barca are continuing to look for a new midfielder, after failing to be impressed by Oriol Romeu, but the No. 5 position is starting to become something of a headache.