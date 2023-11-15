Barcelona starlet Noah Darvich impresses again for Germany at Under-17 World Cup

Barcelona youngster Noah Darvich has put in another impressive display for Germany at the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

Darvich bagged a goal and an assist in Germany’s opening match of the tournament, a 3-1 win over Mexico, and shone again in their second game.

Germany beat New Zealand 3-1 on Wednesday, with Darvich picking up an assist and taking home the man of the match award.

| Noah Darvich vs New Zealand U17.



- 1 Assist.

- 62 Touches.

- 35/41 Passes.

- 4/5 Long Balls.

- 3 Chances Created, 2 Big.

- 6 Shots, 1 Off Woodwork.

- 3 Dribbles. (100% Success Rate)

- 1 Interception.

- 3 Tackles.

- 8/10 Ground Duels Won.

- 1/1 Aerial Won.

- 2 Fouls Won. pic.twitter.com/znGEZeivYr — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) November 15, 2023

Goals from Paris Brunner, Max Moerstedt and Bilal Yalcinkaya gave Germany the win that ensures their place in the knockout stages.

It’s another good day for Darvich, although manager Christian Wuck wasn’t too happy with his side and wants more from his players.

“I’m obviously happy that we won the game, but I’m not happy with the way we played today,” told FIFA.

“It wasn’t what we’re capable of and it’s not what we want. That’s why we have some work to do. We overdid it with individual play. We will definitely have to talk about that.”

Germany’s final group game is against Venezuela on Saturday. Venzuela head into the match in second place in the group with four points from their first two matches.