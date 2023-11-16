PSV make transfer decision on Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest

PSV are reportedly keen to keep hold of Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest after a bright start to the season with the Eredivisie side.

Dest is enjoying regular football with the league leaders and, although it’s only November, the club are said to have decided they want him to stay, according to Eindhovens Dagblad.

The USMNT star’s deal does include a purchase option set at 10 million euros which PSV will look to take up at the end of the season.

Barcelona are likely to be more than happy to wave goodbye to Dest who failed to shine during his time at the club and isn’t in Xavi’s plans for the future.

Dest’s contract at Barcelona expires in 2025, meaning the club will be keen to find a permanent home for him in the summer and receive some much-needed funds,

It still remains what Barcelona plan to do regarding the right-back spot for next season. Joao Cancelo is on loan and wanted by the club but may be too expensive.

Barcelona also have Julian Araujo out on loan at Las Palmas. The Mexico international is also playing regularly and has said he hopes to return and force his way into the reckoning.