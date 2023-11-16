Carles Puyol confident Xavi can turn things around at Barcelona

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has taken time out to back Xavi after popping in to see his old friend during a training session on Wednesday.

Xavi is enjoying something of a breather over the international break after coming under a bit of scrutiny due to a string of poor performances.

A win over Alaves last time out has relieved some of the pressure built from defeats to Shakhtar and Real Madrid, and Puyol says Xavi is the man to turn things around.

“I see Xavi well because he knows perfectly where he is, in a very demanding club. We are in a difficult time now, but I am sure he will be able to handle it. And also convey confidence to the players, who are the ones who have to turn the situation around,” he said. “We already know the club and we already know that when you lose two games or don’t play well there is always a lot of criticism, the demand is maximum. But I have confidence in the team and Xavi. “We have had difficult times, especially with injuries, and that always makes it difficult for the team to play. But evaluations must always be done at the end of the season.”

Despite everything Barcelona remain just two points behind Real Madrid and four behind early surprise leaders Girona at the top of the table.

Barcelona are also set to welcome back Frenkie de Jong from injury after the international break as their injury problems start to finally clear up.