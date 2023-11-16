Atletico Madrid chief talks Joao Felix’s future after Barcelona loan

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has spoken about Joao Felix’s future and admits he doesn’t know if he will return to the club.

Felix is currently on loan at Barcelona, with the Catalans believed to be keen to keep hold of the Portugal international.

Cerezo is hoping that Felix does well at Barcelona and told COPE that he could stay at the Camp Nou if the Catalans come up with the right offer.

“He is going to be one of the best players in Europe and I wish him the best of luck at Barcelona,” he said. “I don’t know if he will return to Atleti, but if Barcelona wants him, they will have to make an offer. I don’t know why he hasn’t succeeded at Atleti.”

A return for Felix may be difficult, particularly as he made it clear last summer how much he wanted to play for Barcelona. Diego Simeone has also said this week that Atletico people “don’t like” Felix.

Yet Atletico invested heavily in Felix and won’t want to sell on the cheap. It’s thought the Rojiblancos want around 70 million euros for the forward.