Barcelona ‘closely monitoring’ Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer

Barcelona’s search for a new midfield pivot has now reportedly taken the club to Feyenoord and Dutch star Mats Wieffer.

Diario Sport report that the Catalans are “closely monitoring” the 23-year-old who looks to be a good option for Xavi’s side.

Wieffer ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to what Barca want. He’s young, does have experience and won’t cost a fortune.

The midfielder has caught the eye after helping Feyenoord win the league last season and becoming part of the Netherlands national team.

Wieffer did sign a contract extension back in May, that runs until 2027, but there is optimism he could be tempted to Camp Nou.

The report claims that Barcelona have been out to watch Wieffer several times and really like what they have seen.

Barca do have other targets when it comes to the pivot position, but it looks like Wieffer may be a more affordable option for Xavi’s side.