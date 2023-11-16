Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal scores again for Spain against Cyprus

Lamine Yamal has bagged his second senior international goal for Spain after scoring against Cyprus on Thursday.

The 16-year-old started the game, alongside Barca team-mate Gavi, with Inigo Martinez and Ferran Torres on the bench.

Yamal then needed just five minutes to break the deadlock, showing great composure to slot home a low finish at the back post after the ball broke to him in the penalty area.

And here he is in action:

It's the 16-year-old Barcelona wonder boy Lamine Yamal for Spain for the opener ✨ pic.twitter.com/QQBCZ5kmMj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 16, 2023

Opta pointed out how Yamal’s goal came after a long passing sequence by Spain.

22 - Lamine Yamal's goal for #Spain was the goal scored after the most passes by the Spanish team in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers (22), and the fourth overall after the most passes in this qualifiers. Combination. pic.twitter.com/7srDLqUMop — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 16, 2023

Yamal had previously opened his Spain account back in September against Georgia, breaking Ansu Fati’s record to become the youngest player to net for La Roja. He now has two goals in three appearances for La Roja.

Spain added a few more goals in the first half after Yamal’s strike. Mikel Oyarzabal made it 2-0 midway through the first half before Joselu added a third just before the half hour mark.