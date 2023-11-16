 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal scores again for Spain against Cyprus

Good stuff from the teenager

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
FBL-EURO-2024-QUALIFIERS-CYP-ESP Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Lamine Yamal has bagged his second senior international goal for Spain after scoring against Cyprus on Thursday.

The 16-year-old started the game, alongside Barca team-mate Gavi, with Inigo Martinez and Ferran Torres on the bench.

Yamal then needed just five minutes to break the deadlock, showing great composure to slot home a low finish at the back post after the ball broke to him in the penalty area.

And here he is in action:

Opta pointed out how Yamal’s goal came after a long passing sequence by Spain.

Yamal had previously opened his Spain account back in September against Georgia, breaking Ansu Fati’s record to become the youngest player to net for La Roja. He now has two goals in three appearances for La Roja.

Spain added a few more goals in the first half after Yamal’s strike. Mikel Oyarzabal made it 2-0 midway through the first half before Joselu added a third just before the half hour mark.

