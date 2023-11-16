Javier Tebas launches dig at Barcelona and Real Madrid presidents

The president of La Liga has offered a jab aimed at the presidents of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Speaking at the inauguration of new offices belonging to Getafe CF, he said both Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta should “talk more with Ángel Torres, who has a very good vision.”

Torres is the president of Getafe, who are currently 11th in La Liga.

The relationship between Tebas and the presidents of the two biggest clubs in the division has soured for many reasons, including their support of the European SuperLeague project.

Tebas said that the supporters of the SuperLeague could be “counted on one finger,” because he didn’t “know if Laporta has the same vision as Florentino.”

“The concept that Real Madrid has is very different from the rest of the clubs,” he said, because “the SuperLeague goes against national leagues.”

Nonetheless, Tebas insisted he had a good relationship with the two. But he repeated his comment again later, saying that they should learn from the Getafe president.