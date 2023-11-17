Barcelona remain hopeful a sponsor will help get Vitor Roque registered in the winter - report

FC Barcelona is said to be in communication with Libero, a sponsor, in order to secure a payment that would enable Vitor Roque’s signing to be registered with La Liga in the winter transfer window.

Barcelona were left scrambling for 40 million euro, after the unexpected breakdown of a sale of a 9.8% stake in Barça Media, which was originally supposed to be brought in from two other companies: Orpheus Media and Socios.com

Some sources have said it is unlikely that a payment from Libero will come in time, but according to a new report, there are some in Barcelona’s board that are confident they can get the deal done.

Roque cannot be registered if nothing changes, because of La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Other possibilities for registering Roque, who currently plays for Athletico Paranaense in Brazil, include a sale of a player to bring in cash.