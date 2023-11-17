Joan Laporta sends message of support to Barcelona coach Xavi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent a message of support to Xavi and says he’s proud to have the former midfielder as the head coach.

Xavi has come under a bit of scrutiny after some disappointing performances and results, but Laporta say it’s time to be united.

“We are well placed in the Champions League and in LaLiga,” he said. “We are with Xavi. I want to make it very clear, just as Deco and the members of my board have made it clear, that we are totally at the side of our coach and that we are proud to have Xavi as coach. “Here we are a team, we close ranks. At this moment it is very important to be together. Now all the injured players will return and Xavi will have all the names available. We are in a process and the important thing is how it ends. Here we are working to be strong in the final straight.”

An improved Barcelona will be expected after the international break, particularly with the team’s injury problems easing which should leave Xavi with a full squad of players to select his XI from.