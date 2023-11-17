WATCH: Joao Cancelo grabs goal as Portugal beat Liechtenstein

Barcelona loanee Joao Cancel scored a fine goal on international duty for Portugal on Thursday night against Liechtenstein.

The visitors, who had already qualified for Euro 2024, were already 1-0 up when Cancelo made it 2-0 just before the hour mark.

Barcelona’s summer signing raced down the right, beat the goalkeeper who had come way out of his goal, jinked past a defender and then finished from a very tight angle.

It was a fine goal from Cancelo and takes his tally to five for the season for club and country in all competitions.

João Cancelo GOAL vs Lichtenstein, 2-0



He did the Keeper dirty, what a Goal!! pic.twitter.com/embapRkh6e — FCBarca News (@Foonofficial) November 16, 2023

João Cancelo finds the back of an empty net pic.twitter.com/Kizocoh0Ft — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 16, 2023

Joao Felix also started the game but could not find the back of the net as his goal drought continues. The Portugal international’s last goal came on international duty against Bosnia and Herzegovina back in October.

Portugal are back in action on Sunday in their final group game when they play host to Iceland in Lisbon.