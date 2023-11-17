Joint training with Barça Atlètic - FC Barcelona

With so many players away on international duty, Xavi Hernández and Barça Atlètic coach Rafa Márquez put their squads together for a joint workout on Thursday morning.

Joan Laporta: 'It's important we stick together' - FC Barcelona

During a visit to see the redevelopment work at the Spotify Camp Nou, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta took some time to say a few words about both Xavi Hernández and the team, and the building work on the new stadium.

20 years since Leo Messi debuted for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

16 November 2003 is a day that goes down in FC Barcelona history, for it was then that the greatest player ever to wear the famous jersey, and probably any football jersey in the world, played his first ever game for the team. Leo Messi was a mere 16 years old when he came on as a substitute in a friendly against Porto to open the Portuguese club's brand new stadium, Do Dragão.

Spain close in on top spot with Cyprus win | Reuters

Spain closed in on clinching top spot in their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A when they strolled to a 3-1 away win against Cyprus on Thursday. The result put them on 18 points with one game left, two ahead of second-placed Scotland, who had also already qualified and were held to a 2-2 draw in Georgia.

Cancelo scores as Portugal beat Liechtenstein 2-0 | Reuters

With their spot for the finals already secured, Portugal are on top of their group on 27 points, eight ahead of second-placed Slovakia. Liechtenstein are bottom with no points after nine games. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez decided not to rest any of his usual starters but his side struggled against their lowly rivals and were unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente pays tribute to Lamine Yamal - "He does things that seem impossible" - Football España

Spain cruised to a 3-1 victory over Cyprus in Limassol on Thursday evening, a result that has all-but ensured that they will finish top of their Euro 2024 qualification group. A victory over Georgia on Sunday would also see them secure Pot 1 for the group stage draw for next summer’s tournament.

Lamine Yamal speaks out on Robert Lewandowski incident - "These are things that happen" - Football España

Lewandowski stated it was a “nothing incident”, and that there is no bad blood between himself and Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old also re-iterated this (via Diario AS) when he was asked about it following Spain’s 3-1 victory over Cyprus on Thursday, a match in which he scored.

Barcelona have sounded out managerial alternative to Xavi Hernandez despite public backing - Football España

Girona manager Michel Sanchez has been sounded out by Barcelona as a possible manager down the line. The story of the season, Girona are top after 13 games with 11 wins, and have played the best football in the division thus far.