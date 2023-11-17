WATCH: Ronald Araujo on target as Uruguay beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo scored his first international goal as Uruguay secured a famous win over world champions Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Co were on a winning run of 14 games heading into the match but were well beaten 2-0 by Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Araujo opened the scoring just before half-time. The defender, who was playing at right-back, raced into the box and slotted home at the far post.

The Barca star’s goal was the first Argentina had conceded since the World Cup final win over France back in December 2022.

Things got even better for Uruguay late on when Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez sealed the win in the 87th minute.

Uruguay’s victory is their first ever on Argentine soil and their first over La Albiceleste for a decade.

Messi spoke about the match and explained why Argentina found it so tough against Uruguay.

“We never felt comfortable,” he said.“The loss is a good test for us. They are an intense team and it was difficult for us to play our game.

“They have physical and fast players in the midfield. We didn’t find a way to possess the ball for a long period of time.”

Argentina remain top of the standings but are now just two points ahead of Uruguay.