Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen pulls out of Germany fixtures due to injury

Barcelona have been hit with a fresh injury blow over the international break, as goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been sidelined with a back problem.

Ter Stegen had been called up for friendlies against Turkey and Austria but won’t play and will head back to Barcelona instead.

Germany boss Hansi Flick offered an update on the stopper at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Marc-André ter Stegen will miss both games because he has acute back pain,” he said. “He will fly back to Barcelona tomorrow. I hope he’ll be fit soon and get back to the pitch with his team.”

It’s not clear how serious the injury is but Barca will certainly be hoping that Ter Stegen is not out for long.

The goalkeeper has once again been in great form so far this season and it would be a big blow to Xavi’s side if he were to be sidelined.