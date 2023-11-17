Luis Diaz’s father says Liverpool star dreams of being a Barcelona player

Luis Diaz has rather surprisingly been linked with a move to Barcelona this week, and his father has now fuelled speculation by saying his son has always dreamed of playing for the Catalans.

The Liverpool star’s dad has hit the headlines recently after being kidnapped before eventually being released and reunited with his family.

Diaz senior has now been asked about speculation linking his son with a move to the Camp Nou and made it clear his boy is a big Barcelona fan.

“[The] truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment,” he told Win Sports. “It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there. So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him. “Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication, he is a very disciplined player, thank God. “There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world.” Source | Sport Witness

The rumor mill has claimed that Liverpool are expecting a bid from Barcelona for Diaz, with what money I don’t know, and that Frenkie de Jong could be thrown in to the mix.