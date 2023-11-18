Barcelona to play December friendly in the United States against Club America

Barcelona have reached an agreement to play a friendly in the United States just before Christmas.

The Catalans will take on Club América from Mexico on December 21 in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl.

⚽️ FC Barcelona vs Club America

️ Cotton Bowl

Dallas, Texas

December 21st



See you there!



— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 17, 2023

Barca are due to play Almeria in La Liga on December 20 and will fly straight out to the States after the game for the friendly.

It’s thought the club will earn around 5 million euros from the game which will provide a boost to the club’s finances.

Xavi is said to have agreed to the friendly in December “as he is conscious of the club’s need to bring in revenue,” according to ESPN.

Barcelona are hoping to bring a move forward for Vitor Roque in the January transfer window, but are struggling to make the deal happen right now for financial reasons.

The Catalans giants are also starting to make something of a habit of playing out-of-season friendlies.

The team flew out to Japan to take on Vissel Kobe at the end of the last campaign and jetted off to Australia the season before that to take on an A-League All Star team in Sydney.