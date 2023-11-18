Lamine Yamal and Aitana Bonmati pick up prizes at Golden Boy awards

Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Aitana Bonmati have both picked up prizes at the 2023 Golden Boy awards.

Jude Bellingham won the main prize but Yamal collected a new trophy called ‘The Youngest 2023’ after becoming the youngest player to finish in the top three.

Yamal only turned 16 in July so has plenty of time to pick up the main award and follow in the footsteps of team-mates Pedri and Gavi.

A talent like LAMINE YAMAL cannot go unrewarded. @FCBarcelona wonderkid is The Youngest! pic.twitter.com/Y5M8orVSjN — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyAwards) November 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati followed up her Ballon d’Or win by claiming the women’s Golden Player award to honor her achievements for club and country.

There were a few other prizes handed. Erling Haaland won the men’s Golden Player award, while Atlanta’s Giorgio Scalvini won best Under-21 Italian player.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s sporting director Edu claimed the Best European Manager prize and Brighton’s Tony Bloom was named Best European President.

The trophies will be handed out at a special ceremony in Turin on December 4.