FC Barcelona to play Christmas friendly in Dallas against Club América - FC Barcelona

Immediately after the final whistle against Almería at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (on December 20 at 7pm CET), the team will be packing their bags and heading off to the United States, where the 'Eagles' will be waiting to play them in a friendly at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, capacity 90,000, and the very same place that they played Juventus in the summer of 2022.

Luis Diaz's father makes bold Barcelona transfer prediction - Football España

Liverpool star Luis Diaz could be a future transfer target for Barcelona according to his father. The Colombian international has endured a difficult few months on Merseyside, following the kidnapping of his father (Luis Sr) by the National Liberation Army, in his native country. His subsequent release triggered emotional scenes after Colombia’s 2-1 win at home to Brazil in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying with the Reds winger scoring twice in Barranquilla.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen ruled out of Germany matches through injury - Football España

Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will miss Germany’s final two friendly games of 2023. As part of their hosting of Euro 2024, Germany are only playing non-competitive matches in the build up to the tournament next summer, with Ter Stegen included in the initial squad. Julian Nagelsmann’s side take on Turkey and Austria in the coming days, as part of their preparations, but Ter Stegen will play no part in either match.

Barcelona unwilling to meet Manchester City conditions for Joao Cancelo deal next summer - Football España

The Blaugrana have openly declared that they intend to hold onto both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo beyond the end of their season-long loans. Already the Felix deal looks difficult due to Atletico’s demands, and it could well come down to who blinks first between the three parties involved.

Barcelona no longer prioritising Vitor Roque signing for January as part of strategy shift - Football España

The Blaugrana agreed a deal with Athletico Paranaense last summer for €30m plus €31m to sign Roque to a seven-year contract. In their announcement, they noted that he would join in July of 2024 at the latest, but had briefed privately that they would sign him in January.

Barcelona star backs under pressure manager Xavi Hernandez - 'I came to Barcelona because of him' - Football España

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan was critical of his teammates after defeat in El Clasico to Real Madrid, but has defended manager Xavi Hernandez, who has been the subject of much criticism from outside the club lately.