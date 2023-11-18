WATCH: Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre gets boost with goal for Spain Under-21s

Pablo Torre’s been having a bit of a tough time this season on loan at Girona but had plenty of reason to celebrate on Friday.

The midfielder struck a nice goal while playing for Spain’s Under-21s against Hungary in Huelva.

La Rojita were already 1-0 up when Torre made it 2-0. The ball fell kindly to the Barcelona youngster in the penalty area and he slammed home a low shot.

⚽ ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL DE ESPAÑAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOLLLL DE PABLO TORRE!!!



Gran acción dentro del área de @samuomorodion, su disparo lo repele el portero húngaro y @Pablo_Torre10 aprovecha el rechace para marcar el segundo.



| 2-0 | 67’



@teledeporte#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/L1OYtxQJm4 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 17, 2023

Torre had had to wait for his chance in the game. He started on the bench but came on just after the hour for none other than Fermin Lopez.

The goal has also helped Spain move a step closer to qualifying for the Under-21 European Championship.

Spain are top of the group with maximum points from their first four games to leave the team three points clear of nearest challengers Scotland and Belgium.

La Rojita now head to Belgium for their next qualifier on Tuesday.