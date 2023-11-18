Girona confirm Barcelona’s interest in Savinho

Girona sporting director Quique Cárcel has confirmed that he is well aware of interest in Savinho from Barcelona.

The Catalans have already been linked with a move for the Brazilian, with Deco said to be a big fan of the youngster.

Carcel says he knows that Deco is an admirer of Savinho but has warned Barcelona that his club want to keep hold of their best players.

“Being told that Deco likes one of your players fills you with pride,” he said. “It already happened to us last season with Oriol Romeu, but our objective is to retain these players because changing the entire squad is difficult.” Source | Diario Sport

Barcelona are not the only club interested in Savinho, and his list of admirers is likely to grow if he can continue impressing with Girona.

The 19-year-old has started all 13 of Girona’s La Liga games so far this season, scoring four times and picking up four assists.