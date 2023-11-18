‘Unforgettable!’ - Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo celebrates scoring his first Uruguay goal in Argentina win

Ronald Araujo has been celebrating scoring his first international goal for Uruguay in a famous win over world champions Argentina this week.

The defender struck to end Argentina’s long winning streak in a 2-0 victory for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in World Cup qualifying.

Araujo has now reacted to the victory with a post on social media showing pictures of him celebrating and the following message.

“UNFORGETTABLE,” he wrote.

“Work and effort from everyone, we won a great victory and I am very happy to score my first goal with the most beautiful team in the world.”

There’s no doubt it’s a great moment for Araujo and Uruguay who managed to get the better of Lionel Messi and Co. at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

Uruguay and Araujo now head into a fixture against Bolivia who have lost four of their five matches so far in qualifying.