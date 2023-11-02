Barcelona create mural for Aitana Bonmati to celebrate Ballon d’Or win

Barcelona have handed Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati a happy surprise after she lifted the Ballon d’Or on Monday night.

The Barcelona star picked up the prestigious prize after a brilliant year where she won the league title and Champions League with her club and the World Cup with Spain.

Her club have come up with a very novel way of celebrating her achievement, working with the local council in her hometown of Sant Pere de Ribes to create a mural for her.

And here it is:

Sant Pere de Ribes, on tot va començar pic.twitter.com/txEduaFBTU — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) November 1, 2023

The best female player on the planet seemed pretty happy with her mural too.

“It’s a beautiful mural. I had seen it on social media and it seemed magnificent and the artist is a great one. The image is really nice, from who I was to who I have become,” she told the club’s official website. “I am the same person but now I have achieved so many things. I have always considered myself to be an ambitious person and the consistency and demands on myself have been worth it. “Tough moments are what make you better and I am still anxious to keep improving and bring joy to Culers around the world. “I am really looking forward to bring the Ballon d’Or home to the Estadi Johan Cruyff this Sunday to share it with the fans.”

Barcelona fans will get to see Aitana and her Golden Ball on Sunday when the team take on Sevilla in a league fixture