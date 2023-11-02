Ilkay Gundogan’s wife hits back at rumors couple are unhappy with Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan’s wife, Sara Arfaoui, has hit back at recent reports claiming the midfielder wasn’t happy with the welcome he’d received at Barcelona after moving from Manchester City.

The Germany international criticised his team’s response to the weekend’s Clasico defeat and reports subsequently suggested that wasn’t all he was unhappy with.

It was claimed the Gundogans had complained to Barcelona about feeling abandoned and having no help finding a place to live and various other logistical issues after moving. There were even suggestions Barca had been forced to apologise to the family for a lack of support.

Yet Sara Gundogan has now responded on social media with a message suggesting it’s all nonsense and that the family are completely happy with life at Barca.

Via her IG channel, she also denied the news that the "club didn't support them for accommodation in BCN". ⬇ pic.twitter.com/6yna3ol2nT — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) November 1, 2023

To a user who asked her if she was happy in Barca she responded: “Really happy. We love the people, the club, the city, everything and don’t trust click news that are made based on wind.”

Mrs Gundogan also wrote on Instagram: “Is complicity fake news. We are really happy and we had so much support from the club and the staff. I will love to know this news coming from who?”

Gundogan and Barcelona are back in action on Saturday in La Liga at Real Sociedad.