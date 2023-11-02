Lionel Messi picks his favourite goal... and Barcelona fans will love his choice

Lionel Messi has named his favourite goal after picking up the Ballon d’Or award for a record-breaking eighth time on Monday.

The GOAT gave an interview after the gala where he was asked about the favourite goal of his astonishing career and admitted it’s one that Barca fans will love.

Does Leo Messi have a favorite goal in his career?



Yes, there is one... #ballondor pic.twitter.com/1fxdKWaTnz — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) November 1, 2023

“Well, I always say that special goals are the important thin,” he said.

“To have scored in the Champions League final, to have scored now in the final of the World Cup… I don’t know, a goal that I always remember and I don’t go much for the goal and for what the goals mean, it’s the goal against Real Madrid, which we beat 2-0 in that Champions League semifinal at the Bernabeu.”

It’s a lovely goal too, with Messi going past a host of Madrid defenders before casually slipping the ball past Iker Casillas.

