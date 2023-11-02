Thoughts turn to Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

ALaLiga game week for Barça. The blaugrana first team squad have been in for training to prepare for this Saturday's game away to Real Sociedad (kick-off 9.00pm CET). After a week featuring a Champions League clash followed by El Clàsico, there may be fewer matches this week, but the opponent is equally as demanding.

Champions League and La Liga matches set the tone for November - FC Barcelona

New month and new challenges. November is upon us and FC Barcelona have five matches over the next 30 days; three in the league and two in the Champions League despite an international break halfway through. Even then, the football does not stop as there is the chance to see Barça Women in action in the Clásico against Real Madrid in the Liga F.

Countdown to Pedri's return - SPORT

The coaching staff remains calm and Pedri remains prudent in certain actions, but if everything goes according to plan, he could enter the squad list to face Real Sociedad on Saturday in Matchday 12 of LaLiga.

Christensen unsteady at Barça - SPORT

FC Barcelona has its most potent central axis in the last few years. The signing of Iñigo Martínez has improved the center-back position and the arrival of João Cancelo brings a specific, natural right-back. These two new players have caused changes in the squad, and Andreas Christensen is one of those impacted.

Kit sponsors approach Barça - SPORT

The club has a contract with Nike until 2028, but wants more money from the United States brand because the market is currently offering better conditions.

Barça Women set for new professional leap - SPORT

The Blaugrana club is working on a long-term project that looks to create the same structures given to the men's teams in terms of work methodology, operating resources and scouting talent overseas.