Pau Torres blames Barcelona for Pedri’s injury problems

Pau Torres has been talking about Pedri’s recent injury problems and think they stem from the Barcelona midfielder not being given enough rest.

Pedri has not played since August after suffering yet another injury blow, and there have been accusations he’s been overplayed since bursting onto the scene.

Torres spoke to Relevo and thinks that if Pedri had been given more breaks then he would not have spent so much time on the sidelines.

“If Barca had decided to give him his rest time, I think that Pedri, today, would be better physically, because he has been suffering from injuries since that moment,” he said. “I think that he is not enjoying football, and neither is Spanish football, because he is a different player that Spain and La Liga need.”

Pedri famously played more games than any other player in his debut year at Barcelona. He made 75 appearances for club and country, and Torres thinks it’s just far too much.

“Pedri returned [from the Olympic Games] and started the season. He simply stopped for a week, during the first national team break, it seems to me,” he added. “I think that, unfortunately, he didn’t finished recovering from that moment and it is something that he carries with him.” Source | Relevo

Pedri is expected back this weekend when Barcelona face Real Sociedad, although it’s not clear yet how many minutes he’ll manage at Anoeta.