Bojan offers update on Ansu Fati after going to check on Barcelona loanee

Barcelona’s Bojan has offered an update on Ansu Fati after dropping in to Brighton to take a check on the youngster.

Bojan was on hand to see Fati score his third goal of the season for the Seagulls against Ajax, and he says all is looking good for the youngster.

“I came back very happy from Brighton. I really liked the coach and his staff. I know the assistant coach (Andrea Maldera) from my time at Milan. In fact, we still keep in touch,” he said. “Brighton is a team that plays very good football in a league that allows you to play football. Ansu is in very good hands. His coach (Roberto Di Zerbi) believes in him, and he masters the management of young players. He’s very happy.”

It’s been reported recently that Barcelona are still looking to sell Fati, and he may be starting to become more open to a move away after leaving the club for Brighton.