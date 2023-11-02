‘Everything is calm’ - Deco plays down Gundogan’s Clasico comments about Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco has played down Ilkay Gundogan’s comments after the weekend’s Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Gundogan had some strong words for his team-mates after the match, saying he’d expected to see more emotion in the dressing room after the loss.

All of which has seen a flurry of stories emerge about how the comments went down in the dressing room and if Gundogan was speaking to anyone in particular.

Deco has been asked about the Germany international’s words and insists there’s nothing to worry about. “Everything is settled, it’s internal things and everything is calm,” he said.

Barcelona are set to return to action for the first time since El Clasico on Saturday when they head to Real Sociedad.

It’s an important game for Barcelona, with Xavi’s side needing to bounce back from their first defeat of the season and avoid losing more ground at the top of the table.