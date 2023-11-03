More preparations for Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

This Thursday the players were back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for another workout in preparation for the Saturday 9pm CEST kick-off away to Real Sociedad.

When and where to watch Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After losing the Clásico, FC Barcelona have important ground to make up and it all starts with this weekend's trip to San Sebastian, and here's all the info that you will need to plan your viewing.

Aitana Bonmatí: 'Wearing the Barça badge everywhere makes me proud' - FC Barcelona

During an exclusive interview for the FC Barcelona website, the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner expresses her happiness at being recognised with the award and that it derives “from the great work we all do together”

Luis Suarez in talks to join Inter Miami, reunion with Lionel Messi on the cards - Football España

Inter Miami won’t play again until February, and already, attention has turned to off-season transfers. The big move that they appear to be making involves Luis Suarez, who has been heavily linked with joining his former Barcelona teammates at the MLS side.

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan clears the air with squad following post-Clasico rant - Football España

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan has addressed his post-Clasico comments with his teammates, after beginning the week on the front page of the sports papers. Gundogan’s rant, where he calls out his teammates for a lack of passion in defeat, had made headlines over the weekend, and was quickly followed by reports that he and his family were not altogether impressed with the help the club gave him when they arrived.

7 players on Barcelona's radar ahead of the 2024 summer transfer market - Football España

Barcelona are unlikely to have much money to bring in major signings in the coming transfer windows, unless they are able to make a significant sale. Yet their transfer targets are not lacking in ambition.

Xavi Hernandez pushing for Vitor Roque in January as deadlines are set and preparations begin - Football España

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and Deco are doing all they can in order to bring Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque to the club this January. The 18-year-old Brazilian forward has been signed by the Blaugrana for €30m plus €31m in variables, and is due to arrive in July of 2024. Yet Barcelona’s technical staff are pushing the board to make the deal happen in January, giving the Blaugrana a midseason boost, and relieving the pressure on Robert Lewandowski.