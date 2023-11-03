Barcelona happy with Julian Araujo’s progress at Las Palmas

Bojan has offered an update on loanee Julian Araujo and is happy with the Mexico international’s progress at Las Palmas this season.

Araujo has yet to play for Barcelona competitively since being signed from LA Galaxy but is enjoying some regular football in La Liga this season.

Bojan is set to take a trip to watch him in action for his new side and is looking forward to catching up with the defender.

“Next week I’ll go to see him in Pamplona,” he said.

“He’s performing very well, especially defensively. In his case, it’s especially important that he’s playing and competing. His evolution is very good at all levels.”

Bojan has taken on a new role at Barcelona which will see him focus on the youngsters and the players out on loan.

It seems to be a good move by Barcelona, with Bojan having already spent time in Brighton to see Ansu Fati and now following up on the rest of the club’s loanees.