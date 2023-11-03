Joao Cancelo to play at left wing for Barcelona?

Joao Cancelo could be set to switch from right-back to left wing to solve Barcelona’s issues in attack this season.

Mundo Deportivo have been speculating that the right-back could be pushed forward now that Xavi has all his center-backs fit again.

Jules Kounde is ready to return after a knee injury, meaning Xavi can play three center-backs and look to push Cancelo further forward.

The report highlights Barca’s issues at left wing now that Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba have left the club.

Alejandro Balde has featured at left-back but has not been as effective going forwards as last season which is a problem Xavi wants to fix.

Cancelo is a versatile option, as Xavi has already made clear since signing him for Barcelona, and could be trialled in a different position.

Yet it would seem a curious move by Barcelona, particularly as right-back has been a real problem position for a long time and Cancelo was brought in to address that issue.