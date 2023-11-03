Frenkie de Jong not expected to make Barcelona return until late November

Frenkie de Jong gave his all trying to make a miracle comeback from his ankle injury before last week’s El Clásico before being ultimately ruled out, but it gave Barcelona fans hopes of seeing the Dutch midfielder back on the pitch sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

That’s according to Diario SPORT, who follow up a comment from Xavi Hernández in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Real Sociedad in which the coach said De Jong is still feeling pain in his ankle and would not be able to travel to Anoeta with a report that Frenkie will indeed not return until after the November international break.

The Blaugrana are being very cautious with one of their most important players and will not rush De Jong’s comeback, which means he’s very likely to miss the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk and the La Liga game against Alavés to give him three extra weeks to fully recover and be back at 100% for the November 25 trip to Rayo Vallecano when Barça return from the international break.

Frenkie suffered the injury six weeks ago against Celta Vigo and was expected to miss about two months of action, and despite his attempts to make an early comeback the Dutchman will be protected from himself and won’t return until he’s absolutely ready to do so.