Xavi says Pedri is “100% ready” as midfielder returns to Barcelona squad for Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona received some very good news for Saturday’s La Liga match away to Real Sociedad at Anoeta as Pedri has received the medical green light and has been included in a matchday squad for the first time in two and a half months.

Pedri’s return is a massive boost to a Barça midfield still missing Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto and provides much needed relief to the likes Gavi and Ilkay Gündogan, who have had to carry most of the load in Pedri’s absence. It’s still unclear how many minutes Pedri will feature against La Real, but Xavi Hernández said in his pre-match press conference that there will be no hesitation in playing the Spanish international this Saturday.

“We haven’t delayed his return, we waited for him to be 100% ready and I see him as such. It’s great news for the team. “It’s a goal of everyone to be at their best physically. We work very hard in preventing injuries. To me he is a fundamental player, and hopefully he can now have some continuity to show his worth.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

Pedri has had a difficult time staying healthy over the last calendar year but there was serious focus in making sure he was absolutely fit before this latest comeback, with the hopes that the injury problems are now in the past and Pedri can go back to the form that made him one of the most exciting young players in the world in recent times.

Welcome back, Pedri!