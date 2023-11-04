WELCOME TO THE REALE ARENA!!! The beautiful home of Real Sociedad, forever known as Anoeta in our hearts, is the site of a monster La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to rebound from a heartbreaking loss in El Clásico and try to keep pace with the leaders with a win. But it won’t be easy against a Sociedad side in great form that always brings their best against Barça in front of the home crowd. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Iñigo; Cancelo, Gavi, Gündogan, Balde; Fermín, Lewandowski, Félix (3-4-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Astralaga (GK), Christensen, Alonso, Casadó, Romeu, Pedri, Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran

REAL SOCIEDAD

Starting XI: TBA

Substitutes: TBA

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 12

Date/Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas

VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), Not Available (UK, Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!