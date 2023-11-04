Pedri back in squad for Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

The long wait is over! Pedri has finally been given the medical all-clear and has been named in the squad for this weekend's game at Real Sociedad (Saturday 9pm CET).

The lowdown on Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

Real Sociedad provide the opposition this weekend. Here's the lowdown on the team that the Catalans will be facing in a Saturday 9pm CEST kick-off.

Xavi: 'We're raging inside' - FC Barcelona

After failing to pick up any points from El Clásico, FC Barcelona need to make up the lost ground on Saturday, although it will be far from easy to do that at the home of in-form Real Sociedad. But a reaction is what's needed, and that is what coach Xavi expects from the trip to the Reale Arena.

Real Sociedad's Imanol Alguacil on area to improve against Barcelona - 'They play differently against us' - Football España

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has asked his team to manage their way through the fatigue against Barcelona, acknowledging that while his side need to have the ball as usual, there will be times when they must defend and counter.

Barcelona given salary limit reprieve, but likely in need of sales to register Vitor Roque in January - Football España

Barcelona have made it their goal to strengthen in at least one position this winter, and that takes the form of Vitor Roque. However it looks like a tricky task, with the club marking out the 15th of November as the date to inform him of whether he will be joining in January or July.

Inter Miami agree deal with Grêmio's Luis Suárez - sources - ESPN

Inter Miami CF have agreed a deal with Grêmio's Luis Suárez, sources told ESPN in Uruguay. As confirmed last month by his current coach at Grêmio, Renato Gaúcho, Suárez, 36, will depart the Porto Alegre-based club at the end of the Brazilian Serie A season in December despite being only halfway through the two-year contract he signed in December 2022.