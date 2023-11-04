Lionel Messi rules out returning to Europe to play for Barcelona again

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has ruled out playing in Europe again after making the move to Inter Miami.

There have been all sorts of rumors that Messi could come back for a loan spell but he says that’s simply not going to happen.

“No, no chance. Not at all,” he told L’Equipe. “Thanks to God, I had an extraordinary career in Europe and won everything I have dreamed of. “Now that I have decided to come to USA, I don’t think I will ever return to playing in Europe.”

Messi also admitted once again that he had thought about coming back to Barcelona last summer but it just wasn’t to be.

“I could have returned to Barcelona but it didn’t happen. It was similar to me having to leave in 2021,” he added. I thought about Barça return, my life there, retiring there as I always wanted but… it was not possible. I had many offers on the table this year… including multiple European clubs and Saudi Arabia. We decided to come to Miami and it is a decision we are happy with, we feel good.”

The latest rumors claim that Messi is set to be joined at Miami by Luis Suarez. The two have spoken before about wanting to retire together and it seems that dream may be about to become reality.