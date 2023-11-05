Gavi to miss Barcelona’s clash with Alaves through suspension

Barcelona midfielder Gavi will miss the team’s next La Liga match after picking up a one-match ban against Real Sociedad.

The teenager was booked late on, picking up his fifth of the season in La Liga, meaning he will have to sit out next weekend’s game.

Gavi’s booking was borne out of pure frustration and there was more to follow shortly afterwards when he was presented with a chance to win the match but saw his shot saved.

Fortunately for Gavi and Barcelona, Ronald Araujo then popped up with a very late winner to snatch all three points from Real Sociedad.

Barcelona now go on to take on Shakhtar in midweek in the Champions League before welcoming Alaves next weekend.

Gavi will be able to play in the game against Shakhtar in Hamburg but will drop out for the match at Montjuic.

The midfielder’s absence will be a blow but Xavi does have Pedri back from injury. The Spain international made his comeback as a substitute in the second half against La Real.