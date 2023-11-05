Ronald Araujo reacts to scoring late winner for Barcelona against Real Sociedad

Barcelona’s match-winner Ronald Araujo spoke out after scoring in stoppage time to hand his team victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The Catalans looked set to drop points until the Uruguay international popped up with a header that secured a 1-0 win.

Here’s what he made of it after the final whistle:

“These three points are worth a lot after the Clasico. It was important to add these three points. They played very well, they are a great team. It cost us a lot. We didn’t play well in the first half. We were a little better in the second.” “La Real is a great team and they pressed a lot. In addition, they found a way to get the ball out of our pressure, which is something we worked on a lot. “The coach adjusted at halftime and I think it showed. There are games you have to win and this was one. I help the team a lot when I go on the attack. This is the first of the season. I hope for more.”

Barcelona did not play at all well but won’t care too much after snatching the win. Yet Xavi will know his team must improve after a poor display.