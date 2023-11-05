Xavi blasts Barcelona after ‘unacceptable’ display against Real Sociedad

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was not at all happy with his team’s display after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

The visitors were second best for most of the contest but took all three points after a late header by Ronald Araujo.

Here’s what Xavi said afterwards:

“We have not played well and we have to be self-critical. We haven’t played well and this is not the way,” he said. “On the other hand, against Real Madrid, we played very well. Today we lacked intensity. I’m not happy with the result. “The players were still affected by the match against Real Madrid. The first twenty or twenty-five minutes are unacceptable. I didn’t expect to win the game. “Today we have to be self-critical. La Real has been better than us. They have deserved more.”

The win is exactly what Barca needed after defeat in El Clasico even if the performance was not up to scratch. Xavi’s side now how to Germany to face Shakhtar in the Champions League.