FC Barcelona News: 5 November 2023; Araujo secures win, Xavi talks Clasico hangover

Real Sociedad 0-1 FC Barcelona: Last-gasp victory | FC Barcelona

Barcelona pulled off a last-gasp victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday. Ronald Araujo scored in injury time to ensure the visitors took home all three points.

Xavi: Barcelona had Clásico hangover in unacceptable display | ESPN

Barcelona coach Xavi was not happy with his team’s performance despite seeing the Catalans win. The manager felt his team had suffered a hangover from El Clasico.

Rayo Majadahonda 1-2 Barça Atlètic: Four wins in a row | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Atletic made it four wins in a row on Saturday against Rayo Majadahonda. Goals from Percan and Iker Goujon secured all three points.

Xavi labels Take Kubo a ‘world class player’ after Barcelona win | Football Espana

Xavi was full of praise for former Barcelona player Take Kubo after another impressive performance against the Catalans on Saturday.

Messi: My wish was to return to Barcelona and retire there, but it wasn’t possible | Marca

Lionel Messi has said he did think about returning to Barcelona in the summer after leaving PSG but it simply wasn’t possible.

Barcelona will allow pair to leave next summer | Football Espana

Barcelona will allow Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso to leave the club next summer when their current contracts at the club expire.