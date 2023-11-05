Inigo Martinez reveals what was on note Xavi passed to him during Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Inigo Martinez has spoken about the note that was passed to him from the bench during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

The defender was spotted receiving instructions from his manager during the game, with Barcelona struggling against a dominant home side.

Martinez was asked about the incident after the game and joked that he was a bit lost after receiving some new tactical instructions.

“There were so many things written that I don’t even remember what it said. I didn’t even know what to say to my teammates!” he told reporters.

Xavi was also pretty coy when pressed on the matter afterwards, saying only: “The little note for Iñigo was a tactical issue, when you substitute several players you can generate some confusion.”

It’s not entirely clear what was on the note - although Twitter, as always, had an idea: