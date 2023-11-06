 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pedri reveals chat he had with Ronald Araujo before Barcelona’s clash against Real Sociedad

The two spoke about goals

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Royal Antwerp FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admitted he had been chatting with Ronald Araujo before Saturday’s win over Real Sociedad about the defender’s lack of goals recently.

Araujo scored his first of the season to take all three points at the Reale Arena and seal a late 1-0 win for the visitors.

Pedri, who made his comeback from injury in the match, admitted Araujo’s goal has shut him up.

“Scoring at the last moment to win is always special,” he told the club’s media.

“Plus, Ronald and I have been talking all week about how it had been a while since he’s scored, so he’s silenced me a bit!”

The midfielder also spoke about how happy he was to make his first appearance since August for Barcelona.

“Well, especially when you’re injured, you really appreciate being healthy and enjoying football,” he added.

“It’s what drives me every day to go to training and in my life. I believe that the first thing is to enjoy and I’m fortunate to be back and very happy to be healthy again.”

