The squad for the trip to Hamburg - FC Barcelona

Back to the Champions league for FC Barcelona on Tuesday, this time to face Shakhtar Donetsk in Hamburg (kick-off 6.45pm CET), two weeks after the 2-1 home leg win against the Ukrainian side at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Araujo off the mark when it matters - FC Barcelona

The first goal scored by Ronald Araujo in the 2023/24 season is likely to be remembered. It was a good goal in itself, but the fact it was scored in the 92nd minute and was practically the last kick of the ball of the match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona made it even more memorable.

Barça 8–0 Sevilla: Golden victory - FC Barcelona

On the day that Aitana Bonmati paraded her Ballon d'Or trophy, it was Salma Paralluelo who took centre stage by scoring four of the massive eight that Barça fired past Sevilla, and she only needed the first half the game to do it in.

400 appearances for Marta Torrejón - FC Barcelona

Today's game against Sevilla CF saw Marta Torrejón become the third player to feature in at least 400 games for Barça Women's team. Playing at either centre back or full back during her time at the Club, the Catalan defender is only behind Melanie Serrano (517) and Alexia Putellas (406) for total number of appearances. The rest of top 5 sees Vicky Losada (376) and Marta Unzue (360) in fourth and fifth respectively.

Aitana presents the Ballon d'Or at Estadi Johan Cruyff - FC Barcelona

Avery special day for Aitana Bonmatí. The Catalan midfielder sharing her first moments with match-going fans at Estadi Johan Cruyff after winning the Ballon d'Or. The award certifies her as the world's best player and she was able to celebrate her achievement with the fans prior to this Sunday's Barça v Sevilla game.