Carles Puyol gives his verdict on Barcelona’s clashes with Real Madrid and Real Sociedad

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has given his verdict on the team’s last two games that have brought a defeat to Real Madrid and a win at Real Sociedad.

The Catalans were unfortunate to lose El Clasico but were second-best against La Real before snatching the three points at the death.

Puyol has revealed what he thinks about the two games in a chat with Jijantes.

“In the Clásico we had a good first half and a not so good second half and Madrid doesn’t forgive,” he said.

“That’s elite football. Against Real Sociedad we did not play well and we won because the team believed it.

“Xavi and his staff are aware of this and know what they have to improve. Barça is a very complicated club because you have to win and win by playing well.

“Few people know the club like Xavi and you have to trust him.”

Barcelona are now in Germany for a Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. The Catalans have won all three group games so far and are in a good position to progress as group winners.