Real Betis keen to take up Barcelona loanee Chadi Riad’s purchase option

Real Betis reportedly want to take up the purchase option in Chadi Riad’s loan deal from Barcelona after being impressed by the defender.

Riad moved on a season-long loan in the summer, with Barca confirming there is a purchase option in the deal.

The Barcelona loanee has made seven La Liga appearances for Betis this season, and the club have already decided they want to keep him permanently, according to El Desmarque.

Riad’s cause has been helped by Betis being short of options due to injuries and the departure of Luiz Felipe but it looks like he’s also done enough to impress in his short time at the club.

Bojan spoke about Riad recently and seemed pretty happy with his progress.

“His situation is a little different from the rest (because of purchase option), but we are also monitoring him,” he said.

“He’s been an important part of one of the teams that plays some of the best football in La Liga, and this has already made his growth clear.”

Riad’s purchase option is thought to be around €3 million, although Barca are also said to have a buy-back option set at €7m and have also reserved 50% of any future sale.